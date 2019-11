Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke at a ceremony on Wednesday where representatives from China and Pakistan signed a business agreement.

Here are some key points from his speech:

Pakistan’s economy and the dollar have stabilised, thanks to the efforts of the government’s economic team.

The signing of agreements like this (to produce tyres in Pakistan) is going to help the economy and help the government spend fewer dollars on imports

Tyres made in Pakistan can now be exported

The market sentiment is positive and the market understands that Pakistan’s economy is now stable and will improve

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has improved and more investment is coming into the country

Pakistan’s ease of doing business ranking has gone up 28 points

The government’s next challenge is employing the youth

Incentives are being given to the construction industry so that construction is boosted in the country

The government is making it easier for foreign investors to invest in Pakistan

The foreign exchange spent on importing tyres can now be spent on other things

China and Pakistan have a better relationship than ever before

China is giving Pakistan opportunities through its Belt and Road Initiative and encouraging businesses to relocate to Pakistan

