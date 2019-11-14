Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 20

At least 20 people, including women and children, have reportedly lost their lives and 10 have been injured after being struck by lightning in Tharparkar.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Mithi district health officer, a state of emergency has been declared for the next 24 hours in all hospitals of the district due to the rainy weather and thunderstorm.

“Health facilities are put on high alert with all provisions, including availability of doctors/ paramedics, medicines and ambulances,” the circular reads.

It said that emergency control rooms have been established at the deputy commissioner office and Mithi district health office.

At least 23 goats, three cows and two camels have also been killed in the last 24 hours after rain lashed different parts of the district.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country.

The Met office had predicted rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Thursday.

In Sanghar’s Khipro, three women and a 10-year-old were killed after thunder struck during rainfall when they were standing outside their home.

A two-year-old and two women were also injured.

There were five lightening incidents in Chachro. They claimed the lives of eleven people, while seven received injuries. The injured were shifted to a taluka hospital.

A 35-year-old man, Abdul Samad Soomro, lost his life in Diplo.

With additional reporting by Rafiqur Rehman Nehrio and Raja Rasheed.