Tezgam Express narrowly avoids disaster in Multan

Just two days after the Tezgam train caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan, killing 74 people and injuring 40 others, another Tezgam train narrowly avoided disaster in Multan.
The Tezgam Express was near Multan's Sajjanpur on Saturday afternoon when a patrolling officer saw that a train track fishplate had separated. A fishplate is a railway term meaning a metal bar joining the two metal ends together to make a track.
If the train had gone over the track, it could have derailed. The patrolling officer fired a cracker in the air and had the train stopped. The track was repaired and the train is now on its way.
A day earlier, a small fire erupted aboard the Jacobabad-bound Sukkur Express. It was put out quickly by local villagers and railway staff.