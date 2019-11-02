Tezgam Express narrowly avoids disaster in Multan

A fishplate had come undone on the track







The Tezgam Express was near Multan's Sajjanpur on Saturday afternoon when a patrolling officer saw that a train track fishplate had separated. A fishplate is a railway term meaning a metal bar joining the two metal ends together to make a track.If the train had gone over the track, it could have derailed. The patrolling officer fired a cracker in the air and had the train stopped. The track was repaired and the train is now on its way.A day earlier, a small fire erupted aboard the Jacobabad-bound Sukkur Express. It was put out quickly by local villagers and railway staff.