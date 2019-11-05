Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Tezgam accident: Six Railways officers suspended for showing negligence

4 hours ago
Tezgam accident: Six Railways officers suspended for showing negligence

People look at the burnt-out train carriages a day after a passenger train caught on fire in Rahim Yar Khan. photo: AFP

Six officers of Pakistan Railway were suspended on Tuesday for showing negligence while performing their duties. The negligence led to 75 people being killed in a fire in Tezgam Express on October 31. 

These officers were of grade 17 and 18, according to the Pakistan Railways.

The administration has suspended Karachi Division Commercial Officer Junaid Aslam, Assistant Commercial Officer Ahsanul Haq, Sukkur division assistant commercial officers Abid Qamar Sheikh and Rashid Ali and deputy superintendents of the railway police Dilawar Maimon and Habibullah Khattak.

The decision was taken following an inquiry conducted by the federal government inspector of railways. He will submit a detailed report of the incident in the next two weeks.

The Tezgam Express had caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train, which was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted.

People had brought gas cylinders to cook food. They were preparing for breakfast when they exploded.

According to Railway regulations, people are barred from carrying any explosives or inflammatory equipment on the train.

