Tezgam accident: Mirpurkhas families still waiting for missing sons

The families of two men from Mirpurkhas are hoping their loved ones have survived the Tezgam accident, which claimed the lives of 74 people on Thursday.
The families of Shahid Ismail and Waseem Mayo, who reside in Pak Colony, don't know if the men survived the accident or not.
Ismail was the only breadwinner for his family. He lived with his mother and younger siblings.
His mother cries every time she thinks about him and prays for her son's safety. "I just want to see his face and hug him," she said.
Mayo, on the other hand, was married with children. His mother and younger sister lived in the same house as him. "I just want my son back and nothing else," said his mother. "I can't live without my son. I just can't."
His sister wants the government to tell them if her brother is okay or not. "Someone should please tell us what has happened to our brother."
The Tezgam Express had caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train, which was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted.
Over 40 people were injured in the fire, according to rescue officials. Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Jamil said some injuries were reported because people jumped out of the train and others because of the fire.