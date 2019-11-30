Tempers flare as PML-N leaders, police clash outside Lahore court

Police reportedly shoved a PML-N leader A fight erupted between the police and PML-N lawyer Attaullah Tarar after the policemen shoved a party leader outside the judicial complex in Lahore.Tarar was visibly angry and only calmed down after a policeman apologised to him.The lawyers representing PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah boycotted court proceedings on Saturday in protest and asked for an open trial of the drug trafficking case against the MNA.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.