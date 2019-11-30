Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Tempers flare as PML-N leaders, police clash outside Lahore court

51 mins ago
Police reportedly shoved a PML-N leader

A fight erupted between the police and PML-N lawyer Attaullah Tarar after the policemen shoved a party leader outside the judicial complex in Lahore.

Tarar was visibly angry and only calmed down after a policeman apologised to him.

The lawyers representing PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah boycotted court proceedings on Saturday in protest and asked for an open trial of the drug trafficking case against the MNA.

Lahore PML-N
 
