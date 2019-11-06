Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Temperatures drop as it rains in Abbottabad, AJK, Murree

2 hours ago
Temperatures drop as it rains in Abbottabad, AJK, Murree

Temperatures dropped in several northern areas in Pakistan after a night of rain. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another 24 hours of rain in several areas. 

It rained Tuesday night in Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Havelian and other nearby areas, as well as Murree and its surrounding areas. Temperatures dropped in these areas.

It also rained in Attock in the season’s first showers.

In Azad Kashmir, rain was followed by snow, causing temperatures to drop drastically. Snow blanketed the Neelam Valley and other areas.

Reporting by Atif Qayum, Amiruddin Mughal, Zafar Iqbal Raheem and Farooq Hassan Bukhari. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Abbottabad attock Rain
 
