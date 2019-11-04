Teenager shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin after argument over dogs

A teenager was killed in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday after a fight over dogs escalated.

His neighbours shot and killed 15-year-old Afzaal Ahmed before fleeing. According to the FIR, the boys fought over dogs four to five days before Afzaal was killed.

The boys all lived in Mangat. They reportedly fought over whose dog was better and the verbal spat ended with threats from both sides. He fought with Usman, Imran and Aijaz Ahmed.

The FIR of Afzaal’s death was registered by his uncle, Mehdi Khan, who was also his guardian. His father has lived in Saudi Arabia for the past 10 years, where he works as a labourer. The FIR was lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khan said that he was at home on Sunday evening, at around 7pm, when his sister-in-law came to him and told him that Afzaal had gone out with a bunch of boys and hadn’t come home yet. They had come to the house and called him out. Khan went looking for them with two other men and was told that they had hopped on a motorcycle and gone to a dera (a structure located in the middle of the fields).

He chased after them and when he arrived he saw Imran shoot Afzaal with a 30-bore pistol. The other boys had pistols too and when they saw us, they warned us not to come any closer or they would shoot, he said. Khan said that they boys slipped out the back of the dera and they rushed in to grab Afzaal.

We climbed on the motorcycle with him and someone called Rescue 1122, said Khan. They met the ambulance on the way and put Afzaal in but by the time they reached DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin, the boy had died.

The DSP says the investigation is still under way. A case has been lodged and we are working to arrest the suspects, he said.

The body has been handed over to the family.