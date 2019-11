A woman died at a government school in Sialkot on Wednesday and her family has accused her colleague of poisoning her.

The woman, identified as Farzana, worked at the Primary School Chak Arayain in the Pasroor tehsil. She died after drinking what officials believe was poisoned tea.

Her family believes another teacher at the school poisoned her. The police have lodged a case against the teacher on her father’s complaint.