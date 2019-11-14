Taiser Town Scheme 45 allottees to get confirmation letters soon

Allottees of the Malir Development Authority’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 will start getting their confirmation letters soon. The letters will be sent to their postal addresses from November 18.

This was stated by MDA Additional Director Mohammad Sohail on Thursday. He said the authority had issued 5000 confirmation letters in the first phase.

“We will end distribution of confirmation letters by mid-December which will be followed by the start of payments as per the schedule,” Sohail said.

The MDA official explained about the procedure after receiving of confirmation letters for the ease of the 20,000 allottees.

The allottees after receiving confirmation letters would go to any of the Silk Bank branches across Sindh, along with a copy of their computerised national identity card and deposit a confirmation fee through pay order or demand draft. In return, the bank would provide them a particular pay slip of the MDA.

The confirmation fee varies with the size of plots.

Confirmation fee, payment schedule for 80-square yard plot

Booking fee Rs9,000 already paid by allottees at the time of submission of application forms

Confirmation fee Rs10,000 to be deposited within a month after receiving confirmation letter

At the time of allocation of plots, the allottees will have to pay Rs12,200 within a period of two months

The monthly installment of 80-square yard plot is Rs5,000

Allottees will pay a total of Rs180,000 over a period of three years

The total cost of a 80-square yard plot is Rs211,200 without utility charges

Confirmation fee, payment schedule for 120-square yard plot

Booking fee Rs15,000 already paid by allottees at the time of submission of application forms

Confirmation fee Rs35,800 to be deposited within a month after receiving confirmation letter

The allottees will have to pay Rs50,000 within a period of two months at the time of allocation of plots

The monthly installment of 120 square yard plot is Rs6,000

Allottees will pay a total of Rs216,000 over a period of three years

The total cost of a 120-square yard plot is Rs316,800 without utility charges

Confirmation fee, payment schedule for 240-square yard plot

Booking fee Rs30,000 paid at the time of submission of application form

Confirmation fee Rs85,600 to be paid within a month after receiving confirmation letter

At the time of allocation of plots, the allottees will have to pay Rs86,000 within a period of two months

The monthly installment of 240-square yard plot is Rs20,000

Allottees will pay a total of Rs720,000 over a period of three years

The total cost of a 240-square yard plot is Rs921,600 without utility charges

Confirmation fee, payment schedule for 400-square yard plot

Booking fee Rs50,000 paid at the time of submission of application form

Confirmation fee Rs175,000 to be paid within a month after receiving confirmation letter

At the time of allocation, the allottees will have to pay Rs191,000 within two months

The monthly installment of 400-square yard plot is Rs40,000

Allottees will pay a total of Rs14,40,000 over three years

The total cost of a 400-square yard plot is Rs18,56,000 without utility charges

The MDA official said that in case of any queries, the allottees may contact the Taiser Town Scheme 45 sub-office at Khayyam Chambers in the Pakistan Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) on Sharae Faisal.

He said allottees could get details of their plots by contacting the MDA sub-office at landline numbers: 021-99330056-58.

The MDA Taiser Town Scheme 45 is a low-cost housing scheme launched by the Sindh government in March 2019. The MDA received 170,000 applications for plots in different categories.

The authority allocated 9,512 acres of land for Taiser Town Scheme 45, which would have 20,000 plots of various categories. The computerised balloting for the plots was held on July 19.