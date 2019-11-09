Swvl, Airlift have a week to complete legal requirements

The Sindh government plans to stop the operations of online ride-hailing services Airlift and Swvl if they don’t complete necessary legal requirements.

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Secretary Ghulam Abbas Detho said that the department has already written a letter to the Regional Transport Authority to taking action against the online transport services.

He said both companies have started operations without obtaining a route permit, fitness certificate and no-objection certificate from the authorities concerned.

“They have started operations in Karachi without getting registered with the regulatory authority,” Detho said, adding it is a violation of Section 2(5)(20) and Section 39 and 40 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965.

RTA Secretary Nazar Shahani said that the authority has given a one-week deadline to Swvl and Airlift to fulfil the requirements as per rules, otherwise RTA will inform the traffic DIG to take action against the transport service providers.

Shahani accepted that there are no laws for online transport service operators in the province, but work is being done in this regard and a comprehensive framework will soon be introduced after getting approval from the Sindh Cabinet.

Airlift Executive Director Syed Maher Hyder said that they are ready to cooperate with the authorities concerned in order to fulfil the legal requirements.

