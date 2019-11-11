Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Swat man arrested for killing father, burying body in forest

3 hours ago
The Swat police arrested a man for killing his elderly father and burying his body in a nearby forest. They believe he killed him for his money. 

The suspect, identified as Akhtar Hussain, has confessed to killing his 67-year-old father eight months ago. The family claimed Muatbir Khan went missing but never filed a police report.

The police found out and began investigating the case themselves. DSP Shaukat Ali Khan said that they interrogated the family and the youngest son, Hussain, admitted to killing his father. He also told the police where he buried his body.

We have exhumed the body and are conducting further investigations, he confirmed. The body has been taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s brother, Syed Bacha, believes Hussain’s wife and mother were also involved in the crime. He wants the court to punish them as well.

They all lived in the mountainous area of Do Gulgo, in Mata tehsil.

Hussain says he hit his father over the head with a rock, claiming that he didn’t have any fight with him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
