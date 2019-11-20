Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Swabi university officials remove scarves of protesting women students

41 mins ago
Students demand better facilities, reappointment of a teacher

Women students in Swabi staged a protest outside the Women University on Wednesday. To stop them from protesting, women working for the varsity charged at them, removed their scarves and filmed them. 

The vice-chancellor's personal secretary was even caught on camera threatening to tell a student's father about the protest. She told the students to call off the protest or face the consequences.

The administration officers were stopped by the police from speaking to the students.

The students had staged the demonstration over what they called the 'illegal' removal of one of their male teachers.

A male teacher was removed before the completion of his three-year contract. The administration had replaced him with a female instructor. The students, however, said that if that is such a big issue then the vice-chancellor, who is a man, should be removed too.

Students even claimed that the university has been charging very high semester fees, which should be slashed by 50%. The university currently charges Rs30,000 per semester.

The women also raised other issues at hostels and libraries and asked for proper facilities on campus.

