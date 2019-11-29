Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Suspected MQM-London killer backtracks from his confession in court

53 mins ago
Suspected MQM-London killer backtracks from his confession in court

Photo: Screengrab

Yousuf alias Thelewala, who had confessed to killing 30 people in the police custody, told a court Friday that he didn’t kill anyone and instead used to dump bodies of people murdered in Karachi.

Yousuf, said to be a target killer of MQM-London, had confessed to murdering people in front of reporters at a press conference on November 20.

The suspected hitman was presented before a judge in the Karachi City Courts. He told the court that his accomplices Nadeem alias Marble and Riaz alias Chacha used to murder people.

Yousuf said he only dumped bodies on their instructions. He said he dumped 15 bodies from 1995 to 1997.

The suspected hitman was sent to jail in 1997 after he was arrested by the Rangers.

Yousuf said that he had spent seven years in jail and never committed any crime after being released from prison.

The court rejected the police request for remand and sent the suspect to jail. They were instructed to complete investigation and submit a challan in the court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
MQM Yousuf Thelewala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.