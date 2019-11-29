Suspected MQM-London killer backtracks from his confession in court

Yousuf alias Thelewala, who had confessed to killing 30 people in the police custody, told a court Friday that he didn’t kill anyone and instead used to dump bodies of people murdered in Karachi.

Yousuf, said to be a target killer of MQM-London, had confessed to murdering people in front of reporters at a press conference on November 20.

The suspected hitman was presented before a judge in the Karachi City Courts. He told the court that his accomplices Nadeem alias Marble and Riaz alias Chacha used to murder people.

Yousuf said he only dumped bodies on their instructions. He said he dumped 15 bodies from 1995 to 1997.

The suspected hitman was sent to jail in 1997 after he was arrested by the Rangers.

Yousuf said that he had spent seven years in jail and never committed any crime after being released from prison.

The court rejected the police request for remand and sent the suspect to jail. They were instructed to complete investigation and submit a challan in the court.