Suspect in Gujranwala murders, extortion arrested in Dubai: police

2 hours ago
He was arrested with the help of Interpol

The Gujranwala police have taken into custody a murder suspect who had fled to Dubai from Gujranwala five years ago.

Gohar alias Gora was wanted in cases relating to murders and extortion, according to the police.

He was arrested in Dubai with the help of Interpol, DSP Imran Abbas told SAMAA TV. “He will be presented before a court,” the official added.

Gohar has reportedly confessed to murdering people and informed the police about his other accomplices.

The police said his accomplices were abroad and efforts were being made to arrest them as well.

