HOME > Geopolitics

Sunny Deol to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

42 mins ago
Sunny Deol, a Bollywood actor and current member of the Indian parliament from Punjab, is coming to Pakistan.

He says he is going to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal on November 9. He is a member of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP.

“If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home,” the actor was, according to ANI.

After three days, New Delhi granted him permission to attend the event.

Other well-known Indians who will be attending the inauguration include cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and former premier Manmohan Singh.

The Kartarpur Corridor will serve as a passage between Pakistan and India for Sikh pilgrims. The pilgrims, also known as yatris, will be able to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur without a visa.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
