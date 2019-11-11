Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Human Rights

Sukkur woman arrested for ‘selling’ 11-year-old daughter’s hand in marriage

16 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Sukkur police rescued an 11-year-old girl from being married off to a 27-year-old man. 

Her mother was ‘selling’ her to pay off her debts. The police have arrested the groom and the child’s mother and registered a case against them under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The child has been placed in protective custody.

According to police spokesperson Mir Bilal Leghari, the child’s father passed away last year and to pay off his debts, his widow sold their daughter. She was paid Rs260,000 for her daughter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
