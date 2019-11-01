Minor fire erupts on Jacobabad-bound Sukkur Express in Shikarpur

A minor fire was reported Friday afternoon on the Jacobabad-bound Sukkur Express.

One bogey was damaged in the fire that erupted near Shikarpur. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short-circuit.

The train started its journey from Karachi.

The police have confirmed that no one was hurt in the minor fire and that it has now been controlled.

The train was moving at a slow pace and the fire was minor, according to officials.

A witness who lives in a nearby village said when they saw the fire, they immediately rushed to put it out. There was a water body nearby and we sent all the men in our village to help, he said.

News of the fire broke a day after a massive fire on the Tezgam Express claimed 74 lives.

Report by Irshad Arain. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.