Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Submit resignation now, not blood-stained one later, Kifayatullah warns PM

5 hours ago
Submit resignation now, not blood-stained one later, Kifayatullah warns PM

The government will be worried about the next portion of the Azadi March, said JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation on a clean piece of paper now rather than submitting it on a blood-stained one later.

Kifayatullah is one of the central leaders of the JUI-F. He was arrested on October 27 in Islamabad for acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility, posing a constant threat to law and order and indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government.

He was released from the Haripur Jail on November 1 after the Peshawar High Court accepted his bail request.

Speaking to SAMAA TV recently, Kifayatullah urged PM Khan to have “mercy” on the participants of the Islamabad sit-in and tender his resignation. “He should have mercy on all these people by resigning, so that they may return to their homes,” he had said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Imran Khan Mufti Kifayatullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mufti Kifayatullah, Imran Khan, azadi march, jui-f, threats, politics, pakistan
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.