Submit resignation now, not blood-stained one later, Kifayatullah warns PM

The government will be worried about the next portion of the Azadi March, said JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation on a clean piece of paper now rather than submitting it on a blood-stained one later.

Kifayatullah is one of the central leaders of the JUI-F. He was arrested on October 27 in Islamabad for acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility, posing a constant threat to law and order and indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government.

He was released from the Haripur Jail on November 1 after the Peshawar High Court accepted his bail request.

Speaking to SAMAA TV recently, Kifayatullah urged PM Khan to have “mercy” on the participants of the Islamabad sit-in and tender his resignation. “He should have mercy on all these people by resigning, so that they may return to their homes,” he had said.