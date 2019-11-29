Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March

Crowds have begun to gather across Pakistan for the Students Solidarity March.

In Karachi, the march is starting at Regal Chowk and in Lahore it’s at Government College.

The #StudentsSolidarityMarch is taking place all over Pakistan today. Find your city and join the march to show your support for the future of progressive politics in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/WMr9KM32we — Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) November 29, 2019

Students, labourers and other rights union members have all joined in. Participants are waving the red flag.

They are demanding the education budget be increased to 10% and the reinstatement of student unions. They say that the students themselves have no say in what the administration does, including framing course structures and scholarships. They want democratic rights for students and elections on campus for the unions.

The students claim paramilitary forces have occupied their hostels and say sexual harassment cases are not being investigated properly. They also claim right wing student organisations are harassing couples on campus.

Students are using signs to put their demands across.

With reporting by Daniyal Umer in Lahore and Muzhira Amin Nayani in Karachi.