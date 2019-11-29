Spokespersons to be briefed on PTI narrative on COAS verdict

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chairing a meeting today (Friday) of PTI and government spokespersons.

He will give them the party guidelines and the country’s legal team will brief the spokespersons on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the chief of army staff extension case.

They will also be informed of the party narrative on the issue.

The Supreme Court extended General Bajwa’s tenure by six months on the condition that Parliament enact a law specifying the tenure of the army chief and other conditions of his service.

The court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact the law in six months. Parliament has till May 2020 to draft and pass the law.

The meeting has been called in Islamabad at 5pm. It will also discuss the political and economic situation in the country.

A separate meeting of PTI parliamentarians and their parliamentary allies has also been called but PM Khan won’t attend that meeting.