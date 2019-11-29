Special court asks Musharraf to record statement before Dec 5

A special court hearing the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf asked on Thursday the former military ruler to record his statement in the case before December 5.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court approved the government’s petition to delay the verdict in the Musharraf treason case.

The interior ministry had moved the court, asking for it to order the special court hearing the treason case to delay announcing the verdict.

The special court conducted hearing of the case Thursday. The former president could record his statement in the case before the next hearing, it said.

The court decided to conduct daily hearings of the case from December 5. It directed the prosecution appear fully prepared at the next hearing.

The special court also asked the public prosecutor to finish arguments in the case on December 5.

It was supposed to announce the verdict in Musharraf treason case on November 28.

But the government had contended that the co-accused was not included in the trial and was “singled out and is facing a solo trial”. It had said that the complaint had not been filed by someone who had been authorised to do so and neither had the special court to hear it been formed properly.

The government had argued that the special court had reserved its verdict without giving the prosecution a chance to notify or inform Musharraf that he was being accused in the case.

A similar petition was filed by former president Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar. This petition stated that the former general should be given a chance to explain himself before a decision is made.

The special court was stopped by the IHC from announcing the verdict. It was ordered to appoint a new prosecutor by December 5 and hear the arguments from Musharraf’s side before announcing any verdict in the interest of a fair trial.

The case

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra constitutional emergency in November 2007.

More than 100 hearings for the case have taken place and four judges have been changed along the way.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property, owing to his continuous inability to appear in court.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.