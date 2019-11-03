Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Soon to get rid of federal government, claims Sindh CM

1 hour ago
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday they were soon to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre.

The chief minister said so while speaking to the media in Sehwan. He said he sees a conducive atmosphere after the country is ridden of the PTI government.

CM Shah said the incumbent government deprived people of their jobs and businesses, despite the fact that it had already failed on the Kashmir front.

“The prime minister said on the Kashmir issue ‘what should I do’,” he recalled, saying what had he done pertaining to the issue, except delivering one speech.

“The unrest spread in the country only due to the [federal] government’s failure,” the chief minister maintained.

