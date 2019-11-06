Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Social media slams Usman Dar for making fun of Pathans

36 mins ago
Photo: Usman Dar/Facebook

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar is in trouble. He made derogatory remarks about Pathans and social media isn’t happy. 

During an appearance on an Express News talk show, Dar compared participants of the Azadi March to Pathan street vendors. “They’ll get the same [returns] as those Pathans who roam the streets and sell a Rs500 blanket for Rs50 and then leave,” he said.

PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt, who was also a guest on the show, called him out immediately and said his use of the word Pathan in this context was condemnable. We’re all Pakistani,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, ‘Shame on Usman Dar’ was trending on Twitter. People were upset with the PTI leader’s remarks, especially since the party is currently in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Mohsin Dawar called out Dar for making fun of people who are just trying to make an honest living.

The minister has issued an apology on his Twitter page. During the show he also took back his remarks after the anchor asked him to.

He wrote that he respects all Pakistanis and hurting any Pakistani was unacceptable for him. I have already taken the words I said during this programme back but if any of my Pakhtun brothers are still hurt by my words, I apologise, said Dar.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly wrote that Dar had not made a formal apology. The story has been updated and the error is regretted. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Usman Dar
 
