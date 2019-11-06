Social media slams Usman Dar for making fun of Pathans

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar is in trouble. He made derogatory remarks about Pathans and social media isn’t happy.

During an appearance on an Express News talk show, Dar compared participants of the Azadi March to Pathan street vendors. “They’ll get the same [returns] as those Pathans who roam the streets and sell a Rs500 blanket for Rs50 and then leave,” he said.

PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt, who was also a guest on the show, called him out immediately and said his use of the word Pathan in this context was condemnable. We’re all Pakistani,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, ‘Shame on Usman Dar’ was trending on Twitter. People were upset with the PTI leader’s remarks, especially since the party is currently in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Mohsin Dawar called out Dar for making fun of people who are just trying to make an honest living.

Pashtun displacement into Punjab is a cost of Pak’s strategic depth policy. These Pashtuns won’t have left their homeland, if it wasnt used for strategic games & was allowed to grow to full potential. #ShameOnUsmanDar for making fun of those who are just making an honest living. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) November 5, 2019

Utterly disappointed to see someone so educated and who has had international exposure give such derogatory remarks. Come on air & apologize to the people who brought your party into power twice in KP, had your back & slept on roads in the dharna. #ShameOnUsmanDar #PTI — ƒв. (@MutePaper) November 6, 2019

Whatever the context of his statement would be, but his irresponsible words were heart wrenching for every pashtun of this land.

Ethically he should apologise unconditionally.#ShameOnUsmanDar — Ehsan Mahsud (@EkMahsud) November 5, 2019

Racism is deeply rooted in Pakistani society. Usman Dar’s racist comments against Pashtuns is not surprising at all. His leader Imran Khan himself used to say that “Allah has created 2 types of nation; humans and Pathan”. Jokes in Punjabs are mostly about Pathan. #ShameOnUsmanDar — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) November 6, 2019

The minister has issued an apology on his Twitter page. During the show he also took back his remarks after the anchor asked him to.

تمام پاکستانی میرے لیے انتہائی قابلِ احترام ہیں۔ کسی بھی شخص یا قوم کی کسی بھی طریقہ سے دل آزاری کرنا میرے لیے ناقابلِ قبول ہے۔ میں اسی پروگرام میں اپنے یہ الفاظ واپس لے چکا ہوں۔ اگر میرے کسی بھی جملے سے میرے پختون بھائیوں کی دل آزاری ہوئی تو میں اس پر معذرت خواہ ہوں۔ https://t.co/4TCVc1oTKE pic.twitter.com/W6skQrJ8QH — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) November 5, 2019

He wrote that he respects all Pakistanis and hurting any Pakistani was unacceptable for him. I have already taken the words I said during this programme back but if any of my Pakhtun brothers are still hurt by my words, I apologise, said Dar.