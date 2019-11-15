Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Six-year-old critical after dog attack in Larkana

1 hour ago
Six-year-old critical after dog attack in Larkana

A six-year-old boy was severely injured on Friday in Larkana’s Habib Bughio after he was attacked by stray dogs.

Hussain Bughio was rescued by residents after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs. He was immediately shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital.

“Hussain was going to the fields to play where he was attacked and bitten by the dogs,” said the child’s father.

“The child’s face has been severely damaged,” said Dr Saleem Sheikh. “We have referred him to a hospital in Karachi,” he said.

“All the medical aid provided to the boy has been free of charge. His condition is critical but there’s hope that it will become better,” he added.

Residents of the area have asked the government to protect them from stray dogs.

According to Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, more than 92,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh this year.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
