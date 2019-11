Two women, two men, and two children, all members of the same family, were killed after a car fell into a ravine following a collision with another vehicle in Badin’s Raju Khanani early Tuesday morning.

Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Chandio Nagar, was driving his family to Digri when his car collided with another near Saeedpur bus stop.

The bodies have been shifted to RHC Talhar.

