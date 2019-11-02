Situation in Kahsmir is ‘unstable’, says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has raised the Kashmir issue during her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India

She conveyed that the “situation for the people in Kashmir is unsustainable and not good”, The Economic Times reported her as saying.

Michaela Kuefner, the Chief Political Editor at Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international TV channel, tweeted that in a modest pre-dinner criticism of the Kashmir clampdown, Merkel said that the situation for the people of Kashmir was unsustainable and not good.

Earlier, talking to German reporters accompanying her, Merkel expressed concern for the people of Kashmir and said that the lock down of the territory could not be supported for long, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Merkel is on a tour of India. Around 17 agreements between India and Germany were signed on her trip in the fields of agriculture, maritime, technology and other sectors.

