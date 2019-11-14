Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Sit-ins may cause fuel shortage in country: tanker owners

2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl sit-ins may cause a shortage of petrol across the country, the All Pakistan Oil Tanker Owners Association warned Thursday.

The association said in a statement that the supply of petrol would be affected if protesters blocked roads leading to different parts of the country from Karachi.

The JUI-F has blocked various roads and highways across the country as part of “Plan B” of its anti-government protest.

The oil tanker owners association said it would not be possible for them to supply petrol from oil depots due to the blockades. The country requires at least 20 million litres of petrol per day, it added.

However, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said the country has enough petrol for at least 20 days in case of any emergency situation.

