Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Sit-in won’t end without PM’s resignation, says Maulana Attaur Rehman

38 mins ago
Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Attaur Rehman said on Tuesday that his party would not end its sit-in in Islamabad without getting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

Opposition parties have called for PM Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

Though it has moral support of other political parties, but two major parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have so far maintained a safe distance from the Islamabad sit-in.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Atta said the government was not serious in talks with the opposition. “I’d rather say this is a joke, not negotiations,” he said.

“So far, the government isn’t demonstrating any seriousness,” the JUI-F leader said. “If the government thinks that we would stand up and leave through such talks, then this is not possible.”

Asked if his party could review demand for PM’s resignation, he said, “So far we have no such option before us”.

“It depends upon him whether he can do this? To come and ask for an NRO,” Atta said, when questioned what if the premier himself came to them and sought some time.

Asked whether they would grant him an NRO, he said: “Let him come first and then we’ll see.”

The JUI-F leader further said that all options, including taking to D-Chowk, were under consideration by them.

