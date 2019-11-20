Sindh University registers ‘anti-Pakistan’ case against students protesting for water

The administration of Sindh University Jamshoro has registered a case against 21 students for being ‘anti-Pakistan’. The students staged a protest demanding the university ensure the supply of water at their hostel.

The students staged the protest outside the boys’ hostel on October 29. They said there was no water at the hostel and demanded the university ensure it is supplied.

Eighteen days later, the university registered a case against them at the Jamshoro police station. The case has been registered under sections 120A (criminal conspiracy), 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 123A (condemnation of the creation of the state and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty), 124 (assaulting the president, governor etc with the intention to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

If convicted, the students face a jail sentence of up to 18 years, with all these sections combined.

In the FIR, the university claims that the students were chanting anti-Pakistan slogans during their protest. But the students deny this.

They say they are being victimized. Students are allowed to protest, said one student, expressing his confusion over why the varsity was doing this. Our protest was peaceful, said another.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.