A man who was accused of murdering a security guard was sentenced to life in prison and a fine of Rs0.5 million by the Sindh High Court on Saturday.

In 2014, the accused had fired at a security guard over an argument, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Taqi, worked as a security guard in Karachi’s PECHS.

An FIR was registered in the Tipu Sultan police station.