HOME > Health

Sindh health department says dengue cases are going down

1 hour ago
Sindh health department says dengue cases are going down

Pic24-064 LAHORE: Sep24- Workers carrying out anti-dengue spray at Saman Abad in the provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sajid Rana

The Sindh health department says its measures to control dengue have started yielding positive results, according to a report submitted to the Karachi commissioner on Wednesday.

At least 300 cases were being reported on a daily basis in October. However, this has gone down to 200 cases in November, says the report.

A total of 1,198 dengue cases have been recorded in Karachi this month.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani says more personnel have been added to the dengue response teams in the city. These teams will be headed by the deputy commissioners who are supposed to monitor their activities.

Dengue control rooms have been established at the dengue control cell and commissioners’ offices, said Shalwani.

All relevant departments should coordinate internally and deliver results, he added.

He also ordered district authorities to monitor all steps taken to control the breeding of mosquitoes and the collection of stagnant water.

Anti-dengue spraying should be carried out where necessary and the public should be made aware of the preventive measures using all means possible.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
