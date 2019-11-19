Sindh govt ready to compensate Amal Umer’s parents, SC told

The Sindh government has approved payment of compensation to Amal Umer’s parents as per the government’s 2010 policies of compensating victims, the Sindh advocate-general told a two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The apex court was hearing the case of ten-year-old Amal Umer, who was killed on August 13 in the crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they robbed her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.

It would be “shameful” for Amal’s parents to accept the compensation being offered by the Sindh government, the parent’s lawyer told the court.

The Sindh Health Commission chairperson and Sindh Inspector-General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam appeared in court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading the two-member bench hearing the case, inquired about the steps taken against the police officials who were involved in the ‘encounter’. To this, the Sindh IG said that the two policemen involved in the shooting that took Amal’s life had been suspended. Cases registered against them are in court, he said, adding that the training of policemen has started.

“Is it enough to only suspend the police officers whose negligence took the life of a child?” Justice Ahmed asked.

He questioned how much could policemen learn from two days of training.

The apex court gave a month’s time to the Sindh healthcare commission to submit its report in the Amal Umer killing case.

Justice Ahmed told the Sindh Health Commission chairperson that his people were putting pressure after the court’s orders.

The judge warned that if any illegal pressure is used, the entire commission would be terminated.

