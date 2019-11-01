Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Sindh govt drafts law to regulate charity activities

2 hours ago
Sindh govt drafts law to regulate charity activities

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government prepared on Friday a draft legislation bill to regulate charity activities in the province.

The draft of the Sindh Charity Act 2019 will regulate organisations that are involved in charities, including those donating and receiving funds.

The proposed law will make it obligatory for all charity institutions, promoters and fundraising campaigns to register themselves.

It will also require the donors to show their sources of income and charity organisations will have to state their aims and objectives behind collection of funds for charity.

The law further proposed the establishment of the Sindh Charity Commission and Charity Registration Authority.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah recently said that the draft law has been approved by the provincial cabinet. When enacted, it will be launched against unregistered non-profit organisations, he added.

The draft law included that all charity transactions above Rs50,000 will have to be deposited in the bank.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
charity Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.