Sindh govt drafts law to regulate charity activities

The Sindh government prepared on Friday a draft legislation bill to regulate charity activities in the province.

The draft of the Sindh Charity Act 2019 will regulate organisations that are involved in charities, including those donating and receiving funds.

The proposed law will make it obligatory for all charity institutions, promoters and fundraising campaigns to register themselves.

It will also require the donors to show their sources of income and charity organisations will have to state their aims and objectives behind collection of funds for charity.

The law further proposed the establishment of the Sindh Charity Commission and Charity Registration Authority.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah recently said that the draft law has been approved by the provincial cabinet. When enacted, it will be launched against unregistered non-profit organisations, he added.

The draft law included that all charity transactions above Rs50,000 will have to be deposited in the bank.