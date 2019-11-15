Sindh government releases Rs46.5m grant-in-aid to KMC

The Sindh government released on Friday Rs46.55 million grant-in-aid to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, after which it’ll be able to pay its employees 15% raise in their salaries by the next month as per the provincial budget 2019-20.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the summary of grant forwarded by the finance department on the request of KMC authorities.

The Sindh finance department agreed to release Rs46.55 million as “special grant-in-aid”, which is 50% of the Rs93.11 million demanded by the KMC.

However, the provincial government clarified that the KMC will have to generate the remaining 50% of the required amount through its own resources.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and KMC metropolitan commissioner had written several letters to provincial authorities regarding issuance of special grant-in-aid to pay 15% raise to KMC employees.

They had said that they were unable to pay the additional 15% to their employees due to a financial crisis being faced by the corporation.

KMC employees have not been paid this additional 15% amount since July 2019.

