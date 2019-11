The Sindh government lifted on Friday a ban on the issuance of arms licenses in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, people could submit their applications to the home department for issuance of arms licenses. They would be issued licenses from the provincial quota.

Deputy commissioners in all the districts have been directed to facilitate the people.

The Sindh government had banned the issuance of arms licenses in the province in 2011.