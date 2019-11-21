Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Sindh begins drive to vaccinate 500,000 dogs

15 mins ago
Sindh begins drive to vaccinate 500,000 dogs

A campaign to vaccinate dogs across Sindh began in Karachi’s District Central on Thursday.

The Sindh government and Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation launched the ‘Fight against rabies and population control of street dogs’ programme.

The aim of the campaign is to protect people from diseases that are spread because of dog bites. It started in areas with the highest number of complaints.

“The aim is to first vaccinate 500,000 dogs and then neuter them in the next step,” said Local Government Secretary Roshan Sheikh.

“During the campaign dogs will be tagged,” he said. “Mobile dispensaries will also be a part of it.”

The volunteers and team members of the campaign have been properly trained on how to catch and vaccinate dogs.

“After the District Central, the programme will be executed in other districts of the city and province as well,” the secretary said. He claimed that with this campaign they will rid the province of problems caused by stray dogs and the diseases they carry.

