Shut down all networks, mafias exploiting children: Mehwish Hayat

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat said on Wednesday that child abuse is the most heinous of crimes and calls for shutting down all networks and mafias exploiting children.

Perverts like him have no place in any civilized society, Hayat said, commenting on the arrest of a man in Rawalpindi who confessed to raping more than 30 children.

“Let’s use this arrest – horrific as it is – to shut down all the networks and mafias exploiting our children in this way,” she tweeted.

Sohail Ayaz, whose arrest was made public Tuesday, had confessed to raping more than 30 children and then uploading their videos on the ‘dark web’.

He was remanded into police custody for five days by a judicial magistrate. The investigating officer told the court that Ayaz had served his sentence in the UK. He was deported from the UK after being found guilty of raping children.

Ayaz was arrested after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. The man even shot the child’s videos and threatened to release them if he told anyone about it, the FIR said.

The 46-year-old man is a chartered accountant by profession and worked at a government department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the police.

Rai Mazhar, a senior police official, told SAMAA TV that he was earning Rs300,000 from his government job.

According to Daily Mail, Ayaz had also worked at Save The Children organisation. He was arrested from the charity’s headquarters in 2009 and thousands of child porn images were discovered at his home in east London.