Shikarpur man kills cousin to ‘avenge brother’s murder’

A Shikarpur man shot dead on Monday his first cousin and brother-in-law to take revenge for his brother’s murder four months ago.

Forty-year-old Nawaz Chandio was killed in Sindh Wah after Asif opened fire on him while he was returning home.

Police arrested Asif after the shooting. Asif even confessed to the murder. He claimed that Chandio had killed his brother over a property dispute. “I have avenged my brother’s death today,” he added.

“Chandio even used to beat his sister [my wife] because of which she had a miscarriage,” Asif said.

SHO Rashid Lodhi said that the police have registered a case.

