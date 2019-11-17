Shehbaz thanks PML-Q, MQM-P for expressing well wishes for Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif thanked on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for expressing well wishes for ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz in his statement said that he also thanks Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. “The parties in coalition with the government expressed sympathy for Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

“Coalition parties promoted politics of humanitarian values and reconciliation, instead of politics of enmity,” the PML-N president added.

He said these coalition partners “discouraged the ones opposing human empathy”.

Shehbaz vowed that his party would continue to carry forward Nawaz’s mission in his absence from the country.