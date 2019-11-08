Matter of Nawaz’s removal from ECL forwarded to NAB

The Ministry of Interior has forwarded the matter of removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List to the National Accountability Bureau, the ministry said in a statement Friday.

The Interior Ministry received on Friday a formal application from National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL.

Nawaz, who has been ailing for some time, is currently under treatment at the Sharif Medical City. His brother requested the Interior Ministry to remove the former premier’s name from the ECL on grounds of his poor health and treatment abroad.

The Ministry of Interior has referred the matter to the National Accountability Bureau, according to the statement.

The medical reports of the former premier, which were received from the Sharif Medical City, have also been forwarded to the standing medical board for its input and review.

The ministry said it had taken all necessary actions keeping in view the urgency of the matter as pleaded by Shehbaz in his request.

It said it would present its recommendations to the competent authority in view of the facts and after consultation with all stakeholders.