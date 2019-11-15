Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC extends Khursheed Shah’s interim bail till January 16

4 mins ago
SHC extends Khursheed Shah’s interim bail till January 16

The Sindh High Court extended on Friday the interim bail of all the co-accused in an assets beyond means case against PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

The co-accused, Shah’s two wives, his son and his son-in-law, were also summoned to court.

Inquiries against all of those accused are being conducted, an official of the National Accountability Bureau said. “We need more time to complete the inquiry.”

The court has set the next hearing on January 16.

The PPP leader was taken into custody by NAB on September 18.

According to NAB, Shah owns several properties in Karachi, Sukkur and Rohri. It is investigating whether he could afford these properties on his salary and with his previous assets.

It has also listed over 100 properties and assets that have been obtained by people linked to him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khursheed shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khursheed Shah, PPP, leader, assets, case, hearing, Sindh High Court
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.