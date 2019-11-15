SHC extends Khursheed Shah’s interim bail till January 16

The Sindh High Court extended on Friday the interim bail of all the co-accused in an assets beyond means case against PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

The co-accused, Shah’s two wives, his son and his son-in-law, were also summoned to court.

Inquiries against all of those accused are being conducted, an official of the National Accountability Bureau said. “We need more time to complete the inquiry.”

The court has set the next hearing on January 16.

The PPP leader was taken into custody by NAB on September 18.

According to NAB, Shah owns several properties in Karachi, Sukkur and Rohri. It is investigating whether he could afford these properties on his salary and with his previous assets.

It has also listed over 100 properties and assets that have been obtained by people linked to him.

