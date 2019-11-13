‘Sharif family previously pledged Model Town property to go abroad’

Sheikh Rasheed questions what difficulties are there now

Rasheed said so when asked by this correspondent if there were any examples in past that someone deposited surety bonds to travel abroad.

"When Nawaz Sharif sahib and Shehbaz Sharif previously went abroad, then they had pledged all their properties including the one in [Lahore's] Model Town," he said.

The minister said he and some other members of the cabinet wished for the government to let Nawaz go abroad and end this issue.

"Now this is the cabinet's decision and we stand by it that they deposit surety bonds and go [abroad]," he said.

"If they value health then what difficulties are there in depositing the bonds?"

Rasheed said ultimately the PML-N would have to go to court against the government's decision to seek Rs7 billion surety bonds. He said whatever decision was made by the court would be acceptable to all.

Asked whether Nawaz's departure would affected PTI's narrative, the minister said a few individuals were declaring him a relatively new member of the cabinet and they thought as if his opinion differed from theirs.

"Honestly, I understand that they should not be sticking to this and create issues for themselves," he said. "Get rid of it."