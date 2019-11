A senior official of the CTD in Peshawar was killed in an armed attack Thursday morning.

CTD DSP Ghani Khan was killed when assailants opened fire at his car in Peshawar’s Dilazak Thursday morning. The police have not determined the motives behind the attack yet.

More injuries have been reported, including DSP Khan’s guard, driver and a female pedestrian.

