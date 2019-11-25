SC to hear petition challenging General Bajwa’s extension Tuesday

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will conduct on Tuesday the hearing of a petition challenging three-year extension in the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the apex court’s supplementary cause list.

The petition was filed by the Jurist Foundation through advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the petition.

In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in the tenure of General Bajwa for another three years.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the prime minister’s office had said.

On November 21, PM Khan had appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee with effect from November 27, 2019.

The statement also confirmed that a notification for the “re-appointment” of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the army chief had already been issued on August 19.