A man shot on Sunday a 20-year-old girl dead in Sargodha, police said.

The deceased, Phulan Shehzadi, was to get married later in the day, according to her family.

The suspect, Mohammad Sher, opened fire on the girl when she was returning home from shopping, police said.

He wanted to marry the girl, the law enforcers said. However, her parents had arranged her marriage with another man.

Police have rounded up the prime suspect and lodged a murder case against him.