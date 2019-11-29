Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Roti costs just Rs6 in Swat now

1 min ago
While people across the country are protesting over price hikes in flour and roti, a baker in Swat is selling the Pakistani food staple for only Rs6.

“I have set up a plant through which I sell roti for Rs6,” said Sher Malik, a resident of Kanju. “Every day, more than 5,000 or 6,000 rotis are being sold.”

Malik set up the plant after his bakery started getting too crowded.

“I have faced zero losses so far,” he said. “I can set up plants like these throughout the country if the government agrees to fund me.”

Ever since Malik set up then plant, people from other villages have also started coming to his shop, the Malik Roti Plant. They said that the roti weighs 120g and is the best in the market.

“People from our village come here to buy roti,” said a resident. “The roti here is not just cheap, it is of better quality and weight compared to other rotis in the market.”

The government should set up such plants across the country, he added. “The plants will not only provide rotis at cheaper prices, but also provide employment opportunities for people.”

Wheat and flour prices in Pakistan have increased dramatically in the past few months. The farmers’ community has blamed the price hike on inflation and increased cost of production.

This month, the government has decided to provide a Rs16 billion subsidy to farmers, under the national agriculture emergency programme, for a cultivation period of five years.

