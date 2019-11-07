Robbers take away pine nuts worth Rs12m in North Waziristan

Armed robbers took away 23 sacks full of pine nuts from a godown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, police and eyewitnesses said Thursday.

Seven armed robbers barged into the godown in Wana tehsil late Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses. They held the guard and others present inside at gunpoint.

The robbers, who came in a double-cabin vehicle, took away the consignment worth more than Rs12 million, the owner said. They also deprived the caretakers and the guard of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

The owner filed a complaint at the Wana police station after which a case was registered against seven unknown suspects.

The law enforcers said that they were on a hunt for the robbers.