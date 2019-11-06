Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Rickshaw driver attacks wife with knife in Karachi’s Landhi

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A woman has accused her husband of attacking her with knives in Karachi’s Landhi Tuesday night. 

The 20-year-old said her husband, a rickshaw driver, took her to Landhi and then attacked her. He fled the scene after he thought that she has died, the woman told the police.

Landhi police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The suspect has yet to be arrested.

Sindh IG has summoned a report on the incident

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
