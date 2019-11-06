Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  

A man, pretending to be a BBC journalist, interviewed PPP’s Senator Rehman Malik in Islamabad.

Pictures of Malik with the impostor holding a mic, which had BBC World News written on it, went viral on social media.

BBC’s social media editor Tahir Imran Mian mentioned Malik in a tweet Tuesday, saying that the man in the picture was not a BBC journalist.

Malik replied that he suspected the person while giving the interview and that an inquiry has been ordered as to how and who gave him access to the restricted area of Senate.

“I have also informed the BBC head in Islamabad and sent him the interview, which shall be used as evidence,” the senator tweeted.

I have already ordered an inquiry as to how & who gave him the entry pass to the restricted area of Senate .hv also also informed the BBC head in Isb and sent him this interviews/ with other senators shall be used as evidence .i suspected him when on a Q he posed from BBC Italy https://t.co/aACQCaOqSd — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) November 5, 2019

The unidentified man had covered JUI-F’s march too.

Yes, that is where we caught him. Here he is in all his glory. pic.twitter.com/9dTYPte4He — Tahir Imran Mian ✈ (@TahirImran) November 5, 2019

Mian also shared the man’s Facebook profiles. He goes by Mohmmad Waseem Ullah Saddique and Waseem Saddique.

Another imposter warning.

This gentleman Waseem Saddique is pretending to be BBC correspondent. He is not a BBC employ, he never worked with BBC not he is associated in any way to claim this. pic.twitter.com/mWHVfryBhv — Tahir Imran Mian ✈ (@TahirImran) November 6, 2019

“He works for some other publication and is using BBC’s name to ask for undue favours. Please always verify if you suspect someone is pretending to be a BBC journalist,” Mian wrote.

“This guy was pressurizing DPO Pakpattan who in turn asked for verification. When he couldn’t produce, he was asked to provide a story which was nonexistent so he was caught,” he added.

